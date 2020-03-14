[VIDEO] A Pastoral Message from Bishop Olmsted in Regards to the Coronavirus in our Community

With the reported increase in the Coronavirus and the grave cause of concern for public health, Bishop Olmsted has implemented mandatory liturgical precautions for all parishes. During the current situation, all parishioners are reminded to use good hand hygiene and other preventative measures during the cold and flu season. If you are sick, elderly or at high risk, you are dispensed from the Sunday obligation so that you may stay home and be safe.

The Diocese of Phoenix broadcasts the Catholic Mass each Sunday at 9 a.m. on AZTV channel 7, as well as on youtube.com/phoenixdiocese and facebook.com/phoenixdiocese. Please invite your loved ones who are unable to attend church to join us for the live broadcast.