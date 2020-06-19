In a solemn liturgy resplendent in tradition, four young men from the Diocese of Phoenix were ordained to the priesthood June 6 at St. Juan Diego Catholic Church in Chandler. The four newly minted priests hail from throughout the diocese and include Fr. Nathaniel Glenn, Fr. Kevin Penkalski, Fr. Gabriel Terrill, and Fr. Estevan Wetzel.

