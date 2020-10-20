Part of the magic of the holiday season comes from the giving of joy, rather than the receiving; whether it be through gifts to family, food donations to the less fortunate, or volunteering for your favorite cause. To honor the giving spirit as we come to a close on a challenging year for many, St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) is encouraging families across the Valley to participate in their Holiday Adopt-A-Family program. The program allows families, individuals, and community or office groups to sponsor families in need by providing gifts and a holiday meal for the whole family.

“I have had the pleasure of working on this 25-year-old program for the past 13 years. I’ve heard stories from sponsors about the huge grins on children’s faces as they rip open their gifts, and the tears from parents who know that the spirit of the season has moved community heroes to help their families,” said Dottie Sullivan, a volunteer coordinator of the Adopt-A-Family program.

“Because of the pandemic, the holidays are going to look very different for the families who are simply trying to stay afloat by keeping a roof over their kids’ heads and food on the table. With the help of our community, I know we will be able to assist many of those families and make a difference.”

It has been an unusually tough year, financially, for so many, and the Adopt-A-Family program is expecting more families than ever to need help. That’s why SVdP is hoping more people will consider participating as a sponsor in the program this year. With the help of many dedicated individuals who support SVdP’s mission, families in need are identified and matched with generous community supporters across the Valley.

Sponsors are asked to buy and wrap two new presents (toy and clothing) for each child under 16, and one present each for older siblings, parents, and grandparents living in the same household. In lieu of supplying the ingredients for a holiday meal this year, sponsors will provide a gift card to an accessible grocer, so each family can purchase their own ingredients for their own special holiday meal.

To sponsor a family, call 602-261-6820 or contact adoptafamily@svdpaz.org. SVdP is accepting requests to “adopt” until December 4. SVdP will provide instructions for best health and safety practices in response to the pandemic.

About the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people in need and providing others with the opportunity to serve. SVdP has been assisting central and northern Arizona families since 1946 and has more than 80 parish satellite locations. It offers services for the homeless, medical and dental care for the uninsured, charity dining rooms, transitional housing and homelessness prevention assistance.