VIDEO: Bishop Olmsted reflects on the value of a Catholic education

Catholic schools are a great gift for our young people and their parents. Growing up, Bishop Olmsted went to a small country school with just a few students — and he and his family were the only Catholics! It was a good community and he has wonderful memories, but when he experienced Catholic education, upon entering the seminary, he was amazed at the richness of the Catholic intellectual heritage began to realize how much he had missed.

Be sure to join us for the virtual Night of Hope! It will be a powerful 35-minute event in support of Catholic education and scholarships for students who are relying on us to come together to turn a Night of Hope into their future.