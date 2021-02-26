Since 1949, St. Joseph’s Youth Camp has provided fun and adventure for hundreds of kids each summer. Our past campers are sending their children and grandchildren, so they can experience the same joy and fun they had as kids!

Located just 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest at Mormon Lake. This rustic overnight camp offers a refreshing change from Arizona’s hot summers. St. Joseph’s Youth Camp also gives many children their first opportunity to experience the beauty and wonders of the great outdoors!

A week of camp includes Lodging, Food, Transportation from Ahwatukee, Camp T-Shirt, and memories for a lifetime!

Take a Look at Our 2021 Schedule!

Counselor Training Week : June 13-19 (ages 16-17)

: June 13-19 (ages 16-17) Week 1 : June 20-26 (Teen Week, ages 13-15)

: June 20-26 (Teen Week, ages 13-15) Week 2 : June 27-July 3 (ages 8-12)

: June 27-July 3 (ages 8-12) Week 3 : July 4-10 (ages 8-12)

: July 4-10 (ages 8-12) Week 4: July 11-17 (Catholic Week, ages 8-12)

Ages 16-17 only can train to be Camp Counselors! Training costs $225 and includes CPR, Team building and Leadership activities, the opportunity to earn Community Service Hours, and much more!

Download the Camper Brochure

Download the Camp Counselor Brochure

We have so many activities to offer at St. Joseph’s Youth Camp including Horseback Riding; Kayaking; Flagstaff Extreme (for Teens Only); Hiking; Archery; Shelter Building; Professional Star Gazing and Astronomy activities; Fire Safety; Insect and Animal Discovery and Education; Ecological Exploration; Campfire and Telescope nights; Arts & Crafts; Outdoor Ping-Pong, Foosball Tables, Volleyball & Tetherball, Kickball, Football, Basketball, and Soccer; Giant Checker, Chess, and Connect Four games; and so much more!

REGISTER TODAY TO SAVE YOUR SPOT!