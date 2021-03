On March 19 we celebrate the first of two feast days in the Church’s calendar that honor St. Joseph, recognizing him as the Guardian of our Redeemer and Patron of the Catholic Church. In December 2020, Pope Francis declared that a whole year be dedicated to St. Joseph, and he invited us to contemplate the life of this great saint by turning to him in prayer and reflecting on his good example as husband and father to the Holy Family.

NUEVO: San José: Model esposo y padre