SCOTTSDALE — St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church will have a groundbreaking ceremony for a new rectory building at 10 a.m., June 13 at the parish, located at 10755 N. 124th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85259. The Most Rev. Thomas J. Olmsted, Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, and the Honorable David Ortega, Mayor of Scottsdale, will join the Rev. Michael Straley and the Catholic faithful for the ceremony in the church courtyard.

The “Centered in Christ” Initiative will directly fund the construction of the new rectory as well as build the parish endowment to offset future maintenance expenses. This initiative will also fund the replacement of the 23-year-old church roof and air conditioning unit. A new A/C unit will be a high-efficiency cost-saving unit. St. Bernard of Clairvaux has partnered with the Catholic Community Foundation to make these projects a reality, this will be the final feature in completing the spiritual home for the St. Bernard of Clairvaux community.

“It will be such a pleasure to complete our parish buildings with a home for future priests and seminarians. I want to thank all of those involved with the planning,” said the Rev. Michael Straley, Pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux. “Personally, I cannot wait to be living on the property with all of our many activities.”

Co-chairs of the Centered in Christ Campaign are Barry Markl, and Dr. Michael and Carolyn Rock.

“To have our priests on campus for personal and ministry accessibility is immeasurable,” said Barry Markl.

“Having our priests on the church campus will be a great blessing for our parishioners and provide an opportunity for an increase in vocations,” said Michael V. Rock, MD.

Total Project Goal: $1.92M

Centered in Christ: The rectory will complete the campus enclosure, solidifying the parish community, truly centered in Christ, and creating a permanent and lasting presence of God.

Long Term Benefit: The reduced annual expense of rent payments on the priests' living quarters will be discontinued, increasing the financial sustainability of the parish long term.

Dynamic Presence: The rectory will host permanent priest living quarters for a constant, faithful presence, and enhanced approachability to effectively respond to the needs of the community.

Multi-Use: The rectory will offer space for small gatherings as well as living quarters for retired/guest priests and the seminarians they hope to host in the summer.

