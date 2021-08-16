Numerous organizations, including Catholic agencies, are accepting donations to assist with their emergency response to the Haiti earthquake.
- Catholic Relief Services
online: crs.org; by phone: 877-435-7277 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern; by mail: P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, Maryland, 21297-0303.
- Catholic Medical Mission Board
cmmb.org/campaign/hearts-broken-for-haiti-august-2021.
- CAFOD, the Catholic aid agency for England and Wales
cafod.org.uk/News/Emergencies-news/Haiti-earthquake.
- Caritas Internationalis
www.caritas.org/donate-now/haiti-earthquake-2021.
- AVSI, the Italian humanitarian relief and development organization
https://donorbox.org/haiti-earthquake-emergency.