From the Diocese of Phoenix:

For several years, the Sisters of Life have been discerning sending religious sisters to the Diocese of Phoenix to support our work of serving women in crisis pregnancies and college outreach. On September 8, five Sisters will officially join us here in Arizona for their Phoenix Mission. They will be in residence at St. Agnes Parish in Phoenix. We are grateful to Fr. Bradley Peterson, O.Carm, for his generous welcome and assistance to the Sisters of Life in establishing their new home and mission here.

It is a joy to also announce the five Sisters of Life who have been missioned to Phoenix:

Sr. Bethany Madonna, Superior & Mission Coordinator

Sr. Fiat Marie

Sr. Claudia Marie

Sr. Magnificat Rose and

Sr. Elizabeth Grace

Sr. Magnificat Rose and Sr. Elizabeth Grace are among six women who, on Aug. 6, professed their perpetual vows. Sr. Bethany has served as the Vocations Director for the past four years, during which the Sisters of Life have been richly blessed with many young women discerning their vocation.

Please pray for the Sisters of Life as they move from New York, and as they establish their life here and their service to pregnant and post-abortive women in need, as well as their evangelization work at Arizona State University in Tempe, in cooperation with All Saints Newman Center.