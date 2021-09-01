Diocesan principals and finance personnel joined Catholic Education Arizona‘s Board of Directors Chair, Todd Bankofier, President and CEO, Nancy Padberg, and the CEA Team as they presented the first scholarship payment of this year totaling over $3 million!

Catholic Education Arizona raises scholarship funds for students through the Arizona Individual and Corporate tax credits to change lives, serve society, and transform culture! With Arizona’s largest Catholic STO, the ability to choose how your tax dollars are spent has never been better.

You can be a part of this great work too! Change a life today by calling (602) 218-6542 or visiting ceaz.org.