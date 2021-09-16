Jesus says in the Gospel of Matthew: “Unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter into the Kingdom of heaven.”

Righteousness means right relationships – good rapport with your wife, your neighbor, your parents, your children, your co-workers, and with God. Right relationships take work, daily efforts of honesty and patience, forgiveness and perseverance – doing little things with love from morning until night.

With the help of the Holy Spirit, and the virtues of faith and courage, we can restore and build right relationships.

En Español: Construyendo Relaciones Buenas