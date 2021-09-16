Jesus says in the Gospel of Matthew: “Unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter into the Kingdom of heaven.”
Righteousness means right relationships – good rapport with your wife, your neighbor, your parents, your children, your co-workers, and with God. Right relationships take work, daily efforts of honesty and patience, forgiveness and perseverance – doing little things with love from morning until night.
With the help of the Holy Spirit, and the virtues of faith and courage, we can restore and build right relationships.