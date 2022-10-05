Bishop John P. Dolan held his first Dean’s gathering on Wednesday at the Mt. Claret Retreat Center in Phoenix. The Diocese of Phoenix is divided into 15 designated regions, known as deaneries, with a priest assigned to each region to assist in the fraternal support of the clergy. The goal is to foster gatherings of the priests in each deanery for fellowship, formation, and organization.

Photo (L to R): Fr. Fredrick Adamson (Vicar General), Fr. Dan McBride (St. Mary, Chandler), Fr. Don Kline (St. Bernadette, Scottsdale), Fr. Thielo Ramirez (St. Joseph the Worker, Williams), Fr. Francisco Colasito (St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, Anthem), Fr. David Kelash (Immaculate Conception, Cottonwood), Fr. John Ssegawa (St. Helen, Glendale), Fr. Greg Schlarb (Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Scottsdale), Fr. Steve Kunkel (St. Thomas the Apostle, Phoenix), Most Rev. Eduardo Nevares (Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix), Most Rev. John Dolan (Bishop of Phoenix), Fr. Anthony Okolo (Our Lady of the Lake, Havasu City), Fr. Paul Ybarrra (St. John Vianney, Goodyear), Fr. Oscar Gutierrez (Holy Family, Phoenix), Fr. Gary Regula (St. Jerome, Phoenix), Msgr. Peter Dai Bui (Vicar for Clergy), and Fr. Romeo Dionisio (Resurrection, Tempe).