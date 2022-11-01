The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix is in no way affiliated with or supportive of the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” publication that many have received in the mail or may have seen online in recent days. Catholic organizations and ministries in the Diocese of Phoenix do not engage in partisan politics and do not endorse candidates or parties during any election. The Diocese of Phoenix does encourage voters to prayerfully inform themselves about the issues on the ballot this November, form their consciences well, and vote accordingly.

WATCH a recent video from the bishops of the Arizona Catholic Conference on the upcoming elections.

READ a statement from the bishops of the Arizona Catholic Conference regarding unapproved political efforts.