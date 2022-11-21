The National Christ Child Society (NCCS), one of the nation’s oldest organizations dedicated to serving the needs of under-resourced children, has announced the appointment of Johanna Warner of Phoenix as a director at large of its national board of directors. The new slate of officers for the 2022-2024 term was made official at the NCCS National Convention in Tucson on September 17, 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Johanna Warner on our Board leadership team. As an active member, Johanna has had so much to share, both personally and professionally. We are fortunate to have her positive energy, expertise, and experience to help guide our organization,” said Molly Fanning, immediate past president of the Society. “Her contributions will help us provide resources to aid children and families in 45 unique communities across the U.S. and help us to grow and thrive as a 135-year-old organization.”

Warner, who moved to Phoenix from New Jersey 47 years ago, worked as a Senior Claims Adjuster for two large insurance companies. She has been a member of the Christ Child Society, Phoenix Chapter since 2008, and has held the office of vice president for two years, president for three, serving on the Chapter board of directors. The active volunteer has taken part in the Chapter’s educational program, apostolic project, has conducted site visits to the many agencies the Chapter services. She has also chaired the annual Red Wagon Fare event, and served on many committees.

She has also recently received the Phoenix Chapter’s most prestigious honor, the Mary Virginia Merrick Award, named for the organization’s foundress, which recognizes her contributions of time, talent and dedication.

“Words cannot describe the feeling I had when I was presented the award,” she recalls. “It was a moment I will never forget — a very proud and special time for me my family and friends.”

She and her late husband have two boys who are married, and four grandchildren.

Among their many volunteer activities, the family has chaired a two-day bicycle event throughout Arizona for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She also volunteers at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and in the Arts and Environment ministries with friend, mentor and chair Julie Berkel, who is also a member of the Christ Child Society. In her free time, Warner enjoys travel, playing golf, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

She reflected on her new role with the National Christ Child Society, and the joy she feels in giving back to help others. “I think about the blessings I have received and feel that by looking at the challenges and the rewards we have received in our lives, we recognize that we do not walk alone; we walk our path of life with Our Lord,” she said.

The National Christ Child Society

The National Christ Child Society is a national non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children and families in need of resources. Founded in Washington, DC in 1887 by a compassionate woman, Mary Virginia Merrick, the organization has grown to a membership of over 5,000 volunteers, in 45 chapters across 21 states, all driven by faith, love, and a desire to brighten and improve children’s futures. Known for their shared mission of providing layettes for newborns as they enter the world, local Chapters are also empowered to tailor their programs and volunteerism to meet the distinctive needs of their individual communities. Through programs such as diaper, clothing and book drives, school supply collections, dynamic enrichment programs and mentoring and support initiatives, volunteer members tackle challenges with enthusiasm and compassion. The Society’s members recognize all children and are continually moved to action by the words of Ms. Merrick, who said; “Nothing is ever too much to do for a child.” For more information and to find out how you can get involved, visit Nationalchristchild.org or call 301-881-2490.