On Saturday, December 24, Bishop Dolan celebrated the Christmas Eve evening Mass in Spanish at St. Mary’s Parish in Chandler and the Christmas Eve midnight Mass at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix. At the conclusion of the Spanish Mass, Bishop Dolan was presented a beautiful, hand carved wooden version of his coat of arms by Fr. Dan McBride, pastor of St. Mary’s and St. Juan Diego Catholic parishes in Chandler.

Watch the Mass in Spanish.

Watch the Mass in English.

View photos.