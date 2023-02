Pro-life Arizonans converged on the Arizona State Capitol Thursday, February 23, to rally in support of a culture of life throughout our state and nation. Most Rev. John P. Dolan, bishop of Phoenix, opened the event in prayer, along with Bishop Emeritus Thomas J. Olmsted. Additional prayer was led by the Sisters of Life and Voces por la Vida, before praise music, fellowship, and a keynote from Jeannie Mancini.

