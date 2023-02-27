www.daretosurrender.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Book Leads Others on a Miraculous Journey From Suffering to Surrender

Phoenix, ARIZONA, February 21, 2023 – Just in time for Lent, Ched Salasek launches his new Catholic book, Dare to Surrender: From the Demons of Addiction to Freedom in Christ. This book will take readers on a miraculous journey of addiction, fear, guilt and suffering to surrender and freedom in Christ.

In this gripping story of a consuming addiction, Ched Salasek reveals not only his own struggle but the deep root of so much human pain: the struggle to surrender.

As he delves into the highs, lows and miracles of his own journey, readers are reminded:

To see the cross as a gift, not a curse to be avoided at all costs

That the enemy plans to destroy marriage and family through the vicious cycle of escape, addiction, and shame

God has given us the means to conquer — through the grace of total surrender.

From a worldly standpoint, surrender is a sign of weakness. What man wants to surrender? We are all on a journey, and many of us men have been sucked into a life of addiction, deceit, and betrayal. Salasek knows because he was there, and he knows there is only one way out. To find that way out, we sometimes need to go through great suffering and isolation. The father of lies will trick us into thinking we will become nothing and weak. Salasek found that way out, and he promises readers that crossing that threshold will bring you life. It is the only path—and that path is, in fact, a Person.

Dare to Surrender: From the Demons of Addiction to Freedom in Christ is directed toward men. However, wives, mothers, daughters, and the like will see addiction, suffering, and surrender through the lens of a Catholic husband and father.

“We don’t need to live with all this fear, guilt, pain, or whatever it is that is keeping us from knowing who we are and why God created us,” Salasek says of his debut book, Dare to Surrender: From the Demons of Addiction to Freedom in Christ. “He waits for us with open arms to surrender whatever prohibits us from accepting His infinite mercy and forgiveness.”

To Purchase: Dare to Surrender: From the Demons of Addiction to Freedom in Christ.

About the Author: Ched Salasek earned his B.A. from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and his M.A. from Grand Canyon University. Ched and his wife, Nannette, have six beautiful children ranging in age from 23 to 12. They reside in Phoenix, Arizona and are parishioners at St. Thomas the Apostle.