Parish Lenten Event

Monday, February 27 & Tuesday, February 28

6 PM to 7:30 PM in the Parish Hall

With Special Guest Speaker Joe Heschmeyer

“The Blessed Mother & The Communion of Saints”

No RSVP Required! All parishioners, family and friends are welcome! Spread The Word!

Kansas City native Joe Heschmeyer is a staff apologist for Catholic Answers. A popular author, speaker, blogger, and podcaster, he joined the apostolate in March 2021 after three years as an instructor at Holy Family School of Faith in Overland Park, Kansas. Prior to his work at School of Faith, he discerned the priesthood from 2012-2017 for the Archdiocese of Kansas City. During that time, he earned both a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis and a sacred theology degree (S.T.B.) from Rome’s Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum).

To date, Joe has authored four books, including Pope Peter and The Early Church Was the Catholic Church for Catholic Answers Press. Formerly a practicing attorney in Washington, D.C., Joe received his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University in 2010 after earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Topeka’s Washburn University.