AHWATUKEE — Nearly 30 people, one of the highest numbers for Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee in recent years, received their sacraments at the Easter Vigil Mass at the parish on Saturday evening along with hundreds of other converts across the state. Traditionally, the Easter candle is blessed and new Catholics are received into the church at the Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, the third day of the Triduum. Led by Rev. Reynaldo Clutario at Corpus Christi, the elect received their sacraments of initiation: baptism, confirmation, and first Eucharist, becoming fully initiated members of the Body of Christ.

