Local photographer Joseph Pillado brought @PhoenixDiocese followers along on a Holy Thursday pilgrimage to pray with Jesus before seven altars of repose. Remembering Christ’s agony in the garden, many parishes set up prayer spaces outdoors. The seven churches visited this year include (in order): ASU Newman Center, Tempe; St. Daniel the Prophet, Scottsdale; St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church, Phoenix; St. Theresa, Phoenix; St. Edward the Confessor, Phoenix; Holy Spirit, Tempe; St. Timothy, Mesa.

