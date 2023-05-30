Xavier students to share love of math with children with learning challenges

By Tony Gutiérrez, The Catholic Sun

Karina Zaveri and Kaitlyn Markham, two rising juniors attending Xavier College Preparatory Catholic High School, share a root passion for mathematics. In addition, they also find value in giving back to the community.

Multiplying these factors together, Karina and Kaitlyn have started a free one-week “Math Magicians” camp for children ages 5-10 with learning challenges. The camp runs 9 a.m.-12 p.m., June 12-16, at the Franciscan Renewal Center (the “Casa”) in Paradise Valley.

We wanted to help other people in our community, specifically children with learning disabilities that don’t understand math as well,” said Kaitlyn, a parishioner at the Casa’s Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church.

The camp is currently maxed out at 50 students, with an additional 20 on the waitlist.

The young Gators’ efforts can’t be divided from their Catholic education, says principal Sr. Joanie Nuckols, BVM.

“These two students saw a need and responded to it — all during their own vacation — by taking action,” she said.