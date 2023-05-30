By Tony Gutiérrez, The Catholic Sun

Given that Memorial Day was established to honor and remember all military personnel killed in the line of duty, it seemed fitting that the Catholic community would also pray for their souls with a Mass.

Dcn. John Scott, a retired major general, preached the homily at the annual Red, White and Blue Mass, held this year on Memorial Day, May 28, which also coincided with the Feast of Mary, Mother of the Church, at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Cave Creek.

In his homily, Dcn. Scott — who currently serves at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Payson — reflected on the heroic sacrifices made by men and women in the Armed Forces through the years, noting that our own Christian call is to similarly be willing to “lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (Jn 15:13).

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares, who celebrated the liturgy, also reflected on the similarities between those who have given themselves to their country and those who give themselves to the Church through a vocation to priesthood, the diaconate or religious life, adding that he always encourages seminarians to discern a call to service as a military chaplain.

Full story to follow.