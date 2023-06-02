At St. Vincent de Paul, volunteers are vital to our daily work to feed, clothe, house, and heal those in need. And that need is even greater as the temperatures begin to rise in the summer. Families struggle to keep food on the table and pay higher energy bills and those experiencing homelessness face deadly heat with the triple-digit temperatures.

Memorial Day weekend SVdP kicked off the 100 Days of Summer campaign, which highlights how you can help meet the heightened summer needs of our most vulnerable neighbors when extreme heat threatens lives. From organizing a drive, to donating, to volunteering, there are many ways for you to stay connected to helping those in need.

There are a few areas of high need this summer where you can make the biggest impact.

Plating shelter meals in our kitchen: SVdP is currently providing food for 5 shelters throughout the valley and will be adding at least 4 more over the next year. That is over 5,000 meals a day! The folks in these shelters are recovering from the trauma of the streets, and a home-cooked, nutritious meal is a significant contribution to their wellness. You can help plate meals in the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen restoring health and dignity for our shelter residents.

Mon – Fri, 5:45 AM – 8:15 AM

Every day, 10:00 AM – 12:15 PM

Serving meals at the Phoenix Dining Room: During the summer, the Phoenix Dining Room is an important heat relief location for those experiencing homelessness in the Valley. In the dining room you’ll greet guests, plate food on a hot food line, wait on tables, sort and give out essential items (hygiene kits, clothing, etc.) to guests, clean up, and more.

Mon – Fri, 6:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Fri, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Every day, 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Please let us know if you are interested in signing up for a volunteer shift by sending an email to volunteer@svdpaz.org or you can call our Volunteer Services Office at 602-261-6886.

Thank you for helping to serve those in need with love and compassion.