A special Mass was held Saturday morning at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix in honor of the Franciscan Friars’ 127-year legacy at the historic church.

Because of diminished priestly vocations and a restructuring of their United States Provinces, the Franciscan Friars of the Santa Barbara Province will withdraw from pastoral leadership of St. Mary’s Basilica at the end of June. The Diocese of Phoenix will take over on July 1.

Read the full story in The Catholic Sun next week.