Msgr. Richard Moyer, former vicar general for the Diocese of Phoenix, passed away June 27 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 91.

Ordained in 1964, Msgr. Moyer served at many parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix, including St. John Vianney in Sedona, St. Pius X, Our Lady of Joy, St. Timothy, and St. Jerome. The former rector of Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral, he also served at Catholic Charities Foundation and as Vicar of Northern Arizona.

Some of his other noteworthy accomplishments include establishing Foundation for Senior Living and serving as a founding board member of Life Teen.

Watch for an in-depth look at Msgr. Moyer’s many years of priesthood through the eyes of those who knew him best in an upcoming edition of The Catholic Sun weekly newsletter.