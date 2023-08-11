A record crowd of over 1,500 fans witnessed the first-ever overtime on Friday night in the JPII Classic basketball game between the priests and seminarians from the Diocese of Phoenix. Held at Brophy College Preparatory in downtown Phoenix, the “Phoenix Sons” edged the “Church Fathers,” 38-34 in overtime, as the seminarians won their fourth consecutive game in the series.

Despite holding a 14-10 halftime lead, the Church Fathers witnessed the Sons sink back-to-back three pointers and a layup in the final minutes to tie the score, 28-28, at the end of regulation. The seminarians would never trail in overtime, and now hold a 5-3 all-time record in the series. First held in August of 2015, the family-friendly event supports vocations in the diocese.