Bishop John Dolan returned Tuesday from his 12-day trip to Africa as a member of the USCCB subcommittee on the “Church in Africa.” Bishop Dolan made visits to Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya to review programs supported by the USCCB, his first-ever trip to Africa. He was joined by Fritz Zuger, a consultant to the subcommittee, on their three nations visit in Africa.

For more on this historic trip, be sure to check out the photo gallery here and read two stories provided by African media outlets:

https://www.aciafrica.org/news/8922/catholic-bishops-in-us-focused-on-strengthening-african-families-through-solidarity-fund

https://communications.amecea.org/index.php/2023/08/18/ethiopia-a-delegation-of-the-united-states-conference-of-catholic-bishops-visit-to-ethiopia/

