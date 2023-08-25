Community effort benefiting St. Vincent de Paul

PHOENIX – ABC15 will kick off the 2nd Chance Bike Drive campaign on Sept. 1 to help Arizona families.

Throughout the month of September, Earnhardt Auto Centers, BIG 94.5 radio, LIVE 101.5 radio and ABC15 will be raising awareness around the need for new and used bicycles at St. Vincent de Paul. These bikes can be a big help for low-income men, women and families needing affordable transportation.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will be at all 17 Earnhardt Dealerships from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. collecting new or used bicycles to be donated.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, ABC15 will host a phone bank to collect cash donations for the effort. Those donations will go toward buying bike parts, including tubes, tires, new seats, and cleaning supplies.

St. Vincent de Paul’s Bike Shop has been repairing bikes for 12 years. The nonprofit partners with other community organizations to give the repaired bikes to people who need a low-cost form of transportation to get to school and work. It also offers bikes to people seeking help at SVdP through its shelters, resource center, or neighborhood food pantries. During the holiday season, children’s bikes may be provided to young dining room guests who achieve academic goals at school. In addition to providing bikes to people in need, the bike shop also gives shelter residents the opportunity to volunteer in the shop and refurbish bikes to be sold at SVdP’s thrift stores. The funding generated through the sales of bikes go directly to support SVdP’s programs and services.

“For the vulnerable guests we serve, having a bike is more than just a set of wheels,” said Shannon Clancy, SVdP’s Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO. “A bike can be the difference between unemployment and employment, going to school or not, retrieving groceries or going hungry, accessing health care or going without treatment. That’s why every bike donation counts. Because each bike is an opportunity to improve someone’s life.”

“Earnhardt Auto Centers and ABC15 have partnered for years to bring smiles to the faces of foster kids and those in need here in Arizona. At Earnhardt, we’re in the business of people, transportation and of supporting the communities that support us,” said Hal Earnhardt III, president of Earnhardt Auto Centers. “It’s no secret that my father Tex loved the Valley and loved helping those in need, both young and old. Investing in the future of our communities and this annual effort has always been near and dear to our hearts – as it was Tex’s.”

“The participation from the Phoenix-area community, combined with the enthusiasm of our employees across Earnhardt Auto Centers, has been amazing,” said Nature Earnhardt, media and promotions director for Earnhardt Auto Centers. “We look forward to doing this each year and seeing how much we can grow it. The partnership with St. Vincent de Paul has helped make this program successful and this year, we’re excited that Audacy Radio has joined us to make this year even better.”

“The number of bicycles donated is growing each year and as a result, even more deserving folks will get to experience the joy of getting a bike – something everyone young, old and in-between should get to experience,” said Derby Earnhardt, Tex Earnhardt’s grandson. “We absolutely love this program and are looking forward to it each year, working with great program partners like ABC15, St. Vincent de Paul and Audacy Radio!”

For more information go to abc15.com/bike.