GLENDALE, Ariz. – A vision and idea in the making for four years came to fruition this past Saturday, as the official ribbon cutting and blessing of the new Administrative and STREAM Innovation Building took place on the campus of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Glendale.

Several of the 300-school students and OLPH parishioners welcomed Diocesan leaders and a representative of homebuilder Shea Homes to the historic celebration and opening of the new 10,000-square-foot facility, including Bishop John Dolan, Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares, Bishop emeritus Thomas Olmsted, and OLPH Pastor, Fr. Ernesto Reynoso. They were joined by Shea Project Manager Dan Southworth, Fr. John Muir, the vicar general for the diocese, and Domonic Salce, the superintendent of schools for the diocese.

STREAM –is the Catholic extension of STEM, the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math, and adds religion and the arts to form youngsters in the faith.

Under the supervision of Shea Homes, in partnership with the Diocese and constructed by Phoenix-based Knipp Contracting, the new building features state-of-the-art learning spaces. Shea Homes has been aiding Diocesan schools for over a decade, including previous renovations to OLPH. This latest enterprise falls in line with Shea Home’s values of not only aiding Catholic schools but helping lower-resourced populations. Founded in 1950, OLPH serves grades Pre-K through eight in a majority blue-collar area that is largely Latino.