Hundreds of teens and young adults from all over the diocese gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday, Nov.11 for a youth conference hosted by the Spanish Charismatic Renewal Youth and Young Adult Ministry (Fuego Santo).

Fr. Marcos Zavala, advisor of the Charismatic Renewal in Mexicali, Mexico, encouraged participants to allow Jesus to give them a new heart. Ivan Molina and Abba Padre Band, Catholic worship band from North Carolina, led worship. The event included Mass with Bishop John Dolan, Eucharistic Adoration and procession.

Photo by Gabriel Rosales