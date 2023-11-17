Jazz “Christmas Merry & Bright” concert debuts live performances from newly released bestselling music album, already topping Billboard, Amazon & Barnes & Noble Charts

Los Angeles – A response to longtime fan requests, Raymond Arroyo Christmas Merry & Bright presents one night at The Phoenix Orpheum on Nov. 25 and is sure to charm audiences with Arroyo’s renaissance sensibilities. Warm vocals and a touch of humor refresh and cast new light on a collection of Christmas standards we’ve all taken for granted. Debuting top 5 on Billboard’s Seasonal and Jazz Charts, as well as top 10 overall on Amazon’s Music Chart, and top 25 on Barnes & Noble’s Bestselling chart for all genre’s, the music of ‘Merry & Bright’ has already proven to be an early Holiday favorite. In support of the new recording, Arroyo will bring his festive family Jazz Christmas concerts to select markets, including Phoenix, where he will be joined by notable special guests.

On the ‘Merry & Bright’ album, as well as in concert, Arroyo is backed by jazz supergroup, The NOLA Players. Christmas Merry & Bright showcases Kevin Kaska’s (The Greatest Showman, Jungle Book) beautiful, Big Band new arrangements of the timeless “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”, a hard driving, “Joy to the World”, and a never-before heard orchestration of medley “The First Noel/ We Magi of Orient Are”. Recorded by multi-grammy award winning producer Brad Michel, the album captures unexplored emotions of the season with an all-new rendition of the beloved, “Feliz Navidad”– complete with a moving duet with Grammy Winner, José Feliciano. Arroyo will be touring in select markets this coming November and December in support of Raymond Arroyo Christmas Merry & Bright.

FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION:

RaymondArroyoChristmas.com