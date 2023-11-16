The 18th Annual Bill Folz Memorial Golf for Vocations Tournament, held Thursday morning at Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix, set a record for dollars raised to support vocations to the priesthood in the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. Combined with a tournament held in Flagstaff this past June, the two events raised an all-time high of $100,150 dollars.
Thursday’s record-setting event featured 128 golfers, including over a dozen priests, in a scramble format. The winning foursome, comprised of Fr. John Muir, his brother Kevin, Dr. William Chavira, and Jim Schade, shot a 56 on the 18-hole course. Fr. Muir also won the longest-drive contest.
Organized by the East valley Serra Club, the tournament was sponsored by Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, and the Knights of Columbus.