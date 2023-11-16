The 18th Annual Bill Folz Memorial Golf for Vocations Tournament, held Thursday morning at Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix, set a record for dollars raised to support vocations to the priesthood in the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. Combined with a tournament held in Flagstaff this past June, the two events raised an all-time high of $100,150 dollars.

Thursday’s record-setting event featured 128 golfers, including over a dozen priests, in a scramble format. The winning foursome, comprised of Fr. John Muir, his brother Kevin, Dr. William Chavira, and Jim Schade, shot a 56 on the 18-hole course. Fr. Muir also won the longest-drive contest.

Organized by the East valley Serra Club, the tournament was sponsored by Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, and the Knights of Columbus.

See the full photo album here