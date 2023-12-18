Usually, they’re on the receiving end, but children at St. Mary-Basha Catholic School in Chandler had a chance to play Santa themselves. Hosted by the Home and School Association (HSA) and many volunteers, the two-day Santa Shop event gave students a chance to shop for the special people in their lives all on their own. After shopping, students visited the creation station to make Christmas cards for St. Vincent de Paul pantry clients.

The Santa Shop is an annual tradition at St. Mary-Basha Catholic School, where students can explore a curated selection of high-quality, inexpensive gifts suitable for family, friends and teachers. From handmade crafts by students to seasonal treats, the shop offers a variety of items that embody the spirit of giving.

“Our students look forward to our Santa Shop all month long,” said Kathleen Lyon, principal of St. Mary-Basha. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our students to experience the joy of giving and to find special gifts for their loved ones without their parents. The shop is a festive and engaging way for our school community to come together during the Christmas season.”

Volunteer elves shopped all year long to obtain high quality items for students to purchase for $1-$8 with the majority of gifts below $5. Donated gifts and ceramic ornaments made by SMB Junior High students help to round out the shop inventory. Angel donors ensured that every student could participate and purchase gifts for their family. Faculty and parent volunteers were on hand to assist students with their shopping and wrap their chosen gifts with care.

In addition to providing a festive shopping experience, Santa Shop at St. Mary-Basha aligns with our commitment to instilling values of generosity and community service in our students. Proceeds and items from the workshop supported St. Mary-Basha’s Toy Drive for St. Vincent de Paul, gift bags for Operation Christmas Orange and provides funds to stock next year’s Santa Shop, further reinforcing the spirit of giving during the Christmas season.

About St. Mary-Basha Catholic School

