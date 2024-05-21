This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity. The question in the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us: How are you responding to the Great Commission to go out and make disciples?

For most of us, our primary mission field is our home with our families, where parents are called to be the first teachers of their children and to foster a home environment that is characterized by “tenderness, forgiveness, respect, fidelity and disinterested service (Catechism of the Catholic Church, #2223).”

A home like that is sure to be a breeding ground for disciples!

Beyond our home, our call is to love the people right in front of us and look for ways to share the hope we have in Christ.

Our Catechism also points out that a “true disciple is on the lookout for occasions of announcing Christ by word, either to unbelievers … or to the faithful.”

Ask the Holy Spirit to empower you today to share the truth, beauty and goodness of the Catholic faith with those you encounter. It could be as simple as saying, “When I’m feeling worried or afraid, I find that reading a passage of the Gospel gives me peace.” Or, “I find that by praying the Rosary daily, my heart has learned to trust in God more.”

Invite someone you know back to church today through Christ in Our Neighborhood! Small groups gather in the home to discuss and pray over the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

Everything you need for your group is in the weekly newsletter.

Sign up for the Christ in Our Neighborhood Newsletter here:

https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION