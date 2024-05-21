The Catholic Charismatic Renewal Ministry, an evangelistic ministry in the Diocese of Phoenix, is still taking registrations for their yearly conference to be held May 24-25 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Phoenix. New to the conference this year is a first-ever youth track for 6th through 12th graders, being conducted side-by-side with the adult charismatic group.

“We’re so excited for the conference this year, as we’re going to be offering a youth track for the first time,” said Alison Oertle, a conference speaker and organizer. “The Holy Spirit is poured out in abundance upon everyone who is open to receiving, so the youth track will be side-by-side with the adult charismatic conference. We’re calling it ‘fuel the flame.’”

The two-day conference will include talks from Alison Oertle, Gabriela Wakely, Fr. Anthony Tinker, and Fr. Adam Lowe, in addition to praise and worship, adoration, and a Saturday Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Nevares. To register, check out Catholicrenewal.net or email alisonoertle@gmail.com for more details.