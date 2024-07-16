Below are the comments from Bishop Dolan on Saturday following the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally:

“My heart goes out to those who suffered during today’s act of violence that took place in Pennsylvania during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally, including the former president himself. I am praying for those who were injured and lost their lives.

This is yet another sign of a very divided and contentious political year in our country. Let us pray for a quick response to this, that only the Prince of Peace can grant, Jesus Christ.

May God bless America.”

Bishop John Dolan

Diocese of Phoenix