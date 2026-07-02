The Diocese of Phoenix has signed an official partnership with the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network to deliver Pope Leo XIV’s monthly prayer intentions across all diocesan platforms in both English and Spanish, from The Catholic Sun online and social media to the Sunday TV Mass broadcast on local CW7. In collaboration with Vatican Media, the historic initiative debuts today (July 2), featuring Pope Leo XIV’s July prayer video alongside a personal reflection from Bishop John Dolan. In addition, the diocese will collaborate and help support production for the October edition of The Pope Video, which places an emphasis on mental health awareness.

Since 2016, The Pope Video has had more than 253 million views across all the Vatican’s social networks, and is translated into more than 23 languages, receiving press coverage in 114 countries. In November 2025, the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Communications collaborated with the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network for the first time to produce the monthly video featuring Pope Leo’s prayer intention for the prevention of suicide, which included several members of the Diocesan Pastoral Center staff and was filmed in part at St. Francis of Assisi Mission in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“This historic partnership marks a milestone for our local Church, utilizing our television and digital platforms to amplify Pope Leo XIV’s monthly call to prayer,” said Brett Meister, director of communications for the diocese. “We are also excited to lend our own diocesan production support to the upcoming October video. Bishop Dolan has made mental health advocacy a cornerstone of his ministry, and collaborating on such a critical topic is an honor.”

Every month The Pope Video and Bishop Dolan’s reflection will be promoted across Diocese of Phoenix social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and will be played before the weekly televised Mass, which is broadcast on CW7 on Sunday mornings. Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m., and engaging local content begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues after Mass until 10:30 a.m.

Below is the Holy Father’s prayers intention for July, followed by Bishop Dolan’s reflection. For respect for human life. Let us pray for the respect and protection of human life in all its stages, recognizing it as a gift from God.

The Pope Video, July 2026:

Bishop Dolan’s personal reflection:

The Pope Video, July 2026 – Spanish: