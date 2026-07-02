For the first time since 2021, the Diocese of Phoenix has established a new territorial parish on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Dobbins Road in Laveen, Ariz. Divine Word Parish will serve one of the fastest-growing communities in the diocese. Effective July 1, 2026, Rev. Bonaface Issaka, SVD, has been appointed Parochial Administrator of the new parish, which became part of the South Mountain Deanery, with its territory taken from St. Martin de Porres Parish.

“The erection of Divine Word Parish is a significant milestone in the life of our local Church and a visible sign of the continued growth and vitality of the Diocese of Phoenix,” said Auxiliary Bishop Peter Dai Bui. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing the Church’s pastoral care closer to the faithful.”

He went on to express his gratitude to the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) for its longstanding ministry in the Diocese of Phoenix at Sacred Heart Parish in Prescott, Ariz., Holy Spirit Parish in Tempe, Ariz., and St. Augustine Parish in Phoenix.

“We rejoice that the SVD Fathers will now extend their missionary service through Divine Word Parish,” he continued. “I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to the Presbyteral Council, the Diocesan Real Estate Working Group, St. Martin de Porres Parish, neighboring parishes and the many clergy and faithful whose prayerful collaboration has made this day possible.

“Please keep Fr. Bonaface, the parishioners of Divine Word Parish and all who will become part of this new community in your prayers.”

In the coming months, the Diocese of Phoenix and Divine Word Parish will begin the work of establishing parish life, including opportunities for worship, community gatherings and pastoral ministry. Additional information regarding Mass locations, parish registration and future plans for the parish campus will be shared as they become available.