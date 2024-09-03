Arizona Catholic Bishops Statement Opposing Proposition 314

As Catholic Bishops of Arizona, we express our frustration about the current situation at the US-Mexico border. The lack of a federal solution to challenges faced by both vulnerable asylum seekers and American communities is sorely needed and long overdue.

The states and local communities along the border shoulder much of the challenges created by the federal government’s neglect. Its failure to address increased migration in a pragmatic and humane way has led to an ineffective response at the border and an unacceptable number of migrant deaths.

We do not question the good intentions of those seeking to address these challenges. Nonetheless, we believe that Proposition 314 will have unanticipated consequences, and that it is not the right solution.

Although proponents argue that Proposition 314 is about border security, the reality is that its passage will create real fear within Arizona communities that will have harmful consequences. In particular, by having state and local law enforcement responsible for enforcing what should be the role of federal immigration authorities, many crime victims and witnesses will be afraid to go to law enforcement and report crimes. As a result, dangerous criminals will not be apprehended, and public safety will be threatened.

Additionally, immigration by its nature is a national issue and the regulation of immigration extends beyond the purview of individual states, points consistently affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Rather than holding the federal government accountable, Proposition 314 will only create further disorder and confusion, placing unworkable and unrealistic expectations on state judicial officers and law enforcement personnel.

The federal government needs to do a much better job of managing our national border and providing comprehensive immigration reform. Proposition 314, however, is unlikely to survive legal challenges and is not the right solution to these problems.

Most Rev. John P. Dolan

Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Bishop of Tucson

Most Rev. James S. Wall

Bishop of Gallup

Most Rev. Eduardo Nevares

Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix

Declaración de los Obispos Católicos de Arizona en contra de la Proposición 314

Como Obispos Católicos de Arizona, expresamos nuestra preocupación por la situación actual en la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México. La falta de una solución federal a los desafíos que enfrentan, tanto los solicitantes de asilo vulnerables como las comunidades de Estados Unidos es urgente y debió haberse hecho hace mucho tiempo.

A lo largo de la frontera, los estados y las comunidades locales afrontan gran parte de los retos creados por la negligencia del gobierno federal. Su incapacidad para hacer frente al aumento de la migración de una manera enérgica y humana ha dado lugar a una respuesta ineficaz en la frontera y a un número inaceptable de muertes de inmigrantes.

No ponemos en duda las buenas intenciones de quienes tratan de resolver estos problemas. Sin embargo, creemos que la Proposición 314 tendrá consecuencias imprevistas y no es la solución adecuada.

Aunque los defensores sostienen que la Proposición 314 tiene que ver con la seguridad de la frontera, lo cierto es que su aprobación provocará un verdadero temor en las comunidades de Arizona que tendrá consecuencias perjudiciales. En concreto, al hacer responsables a las fuerzas del orden estatal y local, de hacer cumplir, lo que debería ser función de las autoridades federales de inmigración, muchas víctimas y testigos de delitos tendrán miedo de acudir a las fuerzas del orden y denunciar los delitos. Como resultado, los delincuentes peligrosos no serán detenidos y la seguridad pública se verá amenazada.

Además, la inmigración, por su naturaleza, es una cuestión nacional y la regulación de la inmigración se extiende más allá del poder de los estados individuales, puntos afirmados por el Tribunal Supremo de los Estados Unidos en repetidas ocasiones. En lugar de hacer responsable al gobierno federal, la Proposición 314 sólo creará más desorden y confusión, poniendo expectativas poco factibles y poco realistas en los funcionarios judiciales estatales y el personal encargado de hacer cumplir la ley.

El gobierno federal tiene que hacer un trabajo mucho mejor en la regulación de nuestra frontera nacional y proporcionar una reforma migratoria integral. Sin embargo, es poco probable que la Proposición 314 logre superar los desafíos legales y no es la solución adecuada a estos problemas.

Reverendísimo John P. Dolan/Obispo de Phoenix

Reverendísimo Edward J. Weisenburger/Obispo de Tucson

Reverendísimo James S. Wall/ Obispo de Gallup

Reverendísimo Eduardo Nevares/Obispo Auxiliar de Phoenix