Bishop John Dolan made his first-ever visit to Circle the City, a Phoenix-based nonprofit healthcare group that works to meet the needs of men, women and children facing homelessness in Maricopa County, on Thursday (April 23) for a tour of multiple facilities around the valley.

Circle the City was founded by Sr. Adele O’Sullivan, CJS, MD, and her community, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. After her initial career as a pharmacist in the 80s, Sr. Adele noticed a lack of sanitary conditions for wound care, challenges with medication management and the lack of a place for rest and recovery after a serious illness or injury for those experiencing homelessness. She earned her medical degree from the University of Arizona in 1984 and returned as a doctor to care for people living on the street. In 2012, Circle the City was founded.

Now the nonprofit operates two medical respite centers, two outpatient healthcare clinics, five mobile medical units and five street medicine teams that provide care to shelters, transitional living centers and areas that are typically difficult to reach.

During the visit, Bishop Dolan and Sr. Adele were joined by Sr. Ginger Downey, director of the Office of Religious Life, and Fr. Chuck Kieffer, vicar for synodality and planning, in addition to members of the Circle the City executive leadership team including Chief Executive Officer Kim Despres, DHA, RN, Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Ellert and Chief Operating Officer Sharon Dipasupil Taylor, MSN-L, RN. The group rode the Circle the City bus and toured the Midtown Medical Respite Center and the Downtown Family Health Center.

At each location, the bishop had the opportunity to mingle with doctors and nurses, behavioral sciences professionals, staff members and patients. He also spoke at length with several residents who shared their personal stories and experiences before Bishop Dolan extended a blessing to them.

“I think Circle the City is an answer to prayer that so many people have about trying to deliver healthcare solutions to individuals facing homelessness,” said Bishop Dolan. “It’s more than just providing medical care in hospitals where people can go; it’s really the idea of the community going out to those who are struggling. It’s one of the many incredible entities in our diocese that serve our neighbors in need.

“I’m very happy to have witnessed what they are able to accomplish. It’s quite beautiful.”

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