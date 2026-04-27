As spring comes into full bloom, Catholic Schools throughout the Diocese of Phoenix are busy preparing special festivities to honor Our Lady during the month of May, traditionally a time of special focus on the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Catholic Church.

Prayer and Practice

For more than 20 years, St. Agnes Catholic School in Phoenix has celebrated the tradition of May crowning, the placing of a wreath or crown on a statue of Mary in veneration. The crowning, which is a joyful and cherished tradition in the community, will take place on May 1.

“It is a beautiful expression of the school community’s love and reverence for the Blessed Virgin Mary,” explained Kelly Aranowski, the principal of St. Agnes Catholic School.

“Rooted deeply in Catholic tradition, the May crowning offers a special opportunity for [our] students and staff to gather in prayer, honoring Mary as our heavenly mother and a model of faith for all,” she continued.

The entire school community participates in the celebration, including staff and students from preschool (age 3) through eighth grade. The pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Fr. Paul Sullivan, and Parochial Vicar Fr. Joseph Nguyen will also be present this year. The wide participation reflects the unity and faith life of the St. Agnes community, as even the youngest learners take part in honoring Our Lady.

In recent years, the ceremony has moved outdoors to the school courtyard where the community prays in a peaceful setting before a statue of the Blessed Mother.

“Students prepare for this sacred event through prayer and practice,” noted Aranowski, “especially by learning and reciting the rosary.”

Eighth-grade students take an active role in preparations by leading the rosary monthly for the fifth through eighth grade classes. During the May crowning, the eighth-grade class also processes in singing “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman” while carrying flowers to present to the Blessed Mother.

Then, a young lady prayerfully selected by the staff has the honor of crowning Our Lady.

“This student is chosen because she embodies the virtues of respect, reverence and kindness, serving as a role model of faith and character for the entire school community,” explained Aranowski.

At St. Agnes, the crowning of Mary takes place during the hymn “Bring Flowers of the Fairest.” The entire school then prays the rosary, uniting in faith and petition as they entrust themselves to the Blessed Mother’s loving care.

Wreath of roses

In Scottsdale, Ariz., Heather Fraher serves as the director of Blessed Sacrament Preschool, Pre-K, and Kindergarten.

“The week before our school’s May crowning day, we take extra time in each classroom to refresh our lessons about our Blessed Mother Mary and practice saying the Hail Mary prayer,” said Fraher.

Also celebrating their May crowning on May 1, children from Blessed Sacrament will meet at the Mary statue in their prayer garden. There, she will be crowned with a wreath of roses.

“Each student places a flower in a container under the Mary statue and we all pray the Hail Mary together,” explained Fraher.

Later that day, “in class we continue with coloring sheets and other materials about our Blessed Mother.”

In the afternoon, pre-K and kindergarten students take part in a scavenger hunt around the church campus to find hidden images of Our Lady. Afterward, the classes gather inside the church while a teacher lights a candle next to the statue of the Blessed Mother. Time is then given for quiet prayer.

A decades-long tradition

At St. Louis the King Catholic School in Glendale, Ariz., serving preschool through eighth grade, the May crowning of the Blessed Mother is always celebrated on the Wednesday before May 1.

During the month leading up to the celebration, the focus in the classroom is on Mary. Students study the life of the Blessed Mother and reflect on the greatness of her calling to become the Mother of God.

The May crowning is a long-standing tradition at St. Louis the King which has been taking place for approximately 50 years.

“[Many of] our parishioners are older and we [crown Mary] right after morning Mass so that they won’t miss it,” said Joe Zielinksi, principal at St. Louis the King.

Led by the eighth-grade class, Marian hymns are sung and prayers are offered before the crowning takes place.

Thirty-three days of preparation

At St. Timothy Catholic School in Mesa, Ariz., eighth graders lead an annual May crowning ceremony on the first Friday of May.

“During religion class, the eighth graders prepare for the May crowning by reading ‘33 Days to Morning Glory,’” explained Maureen Vick, principal of St. Timothy School. She was referring to the book by Fr. Michael E. Gaitley, MIC, which prepares readers to make a consecration to Jesus through Mary.

“At the May crowning, this year on May 1, they profess the Act of Consecration.”

Two students are selected from each class, kindergarten through seventh grade, to process in with a flower for Mary. Eighth graders follow with the pastor of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Fr. Frankie Cicero, while all sing the hymn “Immaculate Mary.”

Fr. Cicero reads the Canticle of Mary from the Gospel of Luke, also known as the Magnificat. The eighth graders then lead the school in The Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by several Marian songs including, “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman” and “Hail Holy Queen.”

Mary is crowned by one of the eighth-grade girls as the school sing, “Mary, Sweet Mother of Jesus.”

“New this year, the eighth graders receive a blessed Miraculous Medal as a sign and gift of their consecration to Mary,” added Vick.

As May crownings usher in the month of May, Our Lady is being honored, community is being strengthened and faith is being fostered in the hearts and minds of children.