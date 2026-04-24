The St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School girl’s eighth grade basketball team clenched the Catholic Youth Athletic Association (CYAA) championship on Thursday (April 23). The Avondale, Ariz., team, comprised of only six eighth graders, was assisted by classmates in fifth and sixth grade to fill out their bench. While one player has club basketball experience, the majority of the team has learned to play basketball from their time on the Wildcats school team.

To take home the championship, the girls had to beat teams they lost to earlier in the season and in previous seasons.

“Our eighth graders showed loyalty and leadership, which allowed the younger girls to feel comfortable,” said Coach Alex Contreras.

“I’m truly thankful to God for this special group of young ladies.”