Nearly 3,500 Catholics enjoyed the 2nd annual “Catholic Night” at Chase Field this past Friday, as the Arizona Diamondbacks wrapped up their final regular season weekend against the San Diego Padres. It was a night of fellowship and fun, as Catholics from across the Diocese of Phoenix gathered in record numbers. In addition, $5.00 from every ticket sold was donated to support Catholic School Support 365.

Prior to the game, the Diamondbacks recognized the St. Peter Indian Mission School on the Gila River Reservation, south of Phoenix in Bapchule. The school was built in 1923 and is run by two religious communities: the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity and the Franciscan Friars of the Holy Spirit. Today, St. Peter’s provides hope and a nurturing environment for the 200 Native students who attend the school, and recently expanded by adding a first-ever high school this past year.

The late great Joe Garagiola, Sr., a baseball legend, and former D-backs’ announcer had a special place in his heart for the children and their families at St. Peter’s Mission School. A lifelong Catholic, Joe was a tireless advocate for the poor in Arizona and spent a lot of time at the mission through the years, raising needed money and support for the school. In memory of his dad, Joe Garagiola, Jr., joined Bishop John Dolan on the field in presenting the friars with commemorative D-backs – Catholic Night ball caps in gratitude for their widespread impact.

The D-backs also welcomed three students from St. Peter’s Indian Mission School for the ceremonial first pitch, Mia Norris, Jarrod Ramon and Riley Allison.

As the annual “Catholic Night” at Chase Field continues to grow in popularity, organizers have locked-in next year’s date, set for Friday, September 19, 2025, when the D-backs will host the Philadelphia Phillies. Save the date, with more details to come.