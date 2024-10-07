On October 7, 2024, Bishop John Dolan released his first pastoral letter as the shepherd of the Diocese of Phoenix. Watch here as he shares his letter, entitled “TILMA,” inspired by the acronym Testifica, oh Iglesia, a la Luz del Misterio del Amor (Testify, o Church, to the Light of the Mystery of Love).

Looking to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Diocese of Phoenix, Bishop John has created a seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization, leading up to December 2031, the 500th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe appearing to St. Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill in modern day Mexico City.

