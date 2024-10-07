By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Love is demanding, but it is also beautiful when a woman and a man love each other fully, “without half measures,” Pope Francis said.

Love is “the beginning of a new life, destined to last not ‘as long as everything goes well’ but forever, accepting each other and living united as ‘one flesh,'” he said, before praying the Angelus Oct. 6.

Speaking to people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pope used the day’s Gospel reading from the 10th chapter of Mark to reflect on love between a man and a woman and on marriage.

Jesus teaches “that woman and man were willed by the Creator as equal in dignity and complementary in diversity” so that they could be each other’s helper and companion, the pope said. But it also is a challenge for each of them to grow.

For this to happen, Jesus “emphasizes the need for their mutual gift to be full, to be engaging, to be without ‘half measures’ — this is love,” the pope said.

“Of course, this is not easy, this requires fidelity, even in difficulties; it requires respect, honesty, simplicity” and being open to confrontation and even to disagreements, he said.

A husband and wife may argue “as much as you like, provided you always make peace before the day is over,” he said.

Pope Francis also encouraged married couples to have lots of children.

“Let us not forget, also, that for spouses it is essential to be open to the gift of life, to the gift of children, that are the most beautiful fruit of love, the greatest blessing from God, a source of joy and hope for every home and all of society,” he said.

The pope asked people to reflect on their love: “Is it faithful? Is it generous? Is it creative? How are our families? Are they open to life, to the gift of children?”

“Love is demanding, yes, but it is beautiful,” he said, and the more people let themselves love fully, “the more we discover true happiness in it.”