On Friday, feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, an Italian who founded the religious order of the Franciscans and was known for his patronage of animals, Bishop John Dolan visited St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix to bless residents’ animals and the new Marion and Bob Auray Companion Animal Clinic. Housed at St. Vincent de Paul’s newest interim housing communities, Rosalie’s Place and De Paul Manor, the clinic will provide care for the pets of guests and neighbors in need.

It is customary for churches to hold ceremonies blessing animals on St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day, which also is known as World Animal Day.