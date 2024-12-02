If you have attended a university, received care in a hospital, grew up going to a Catholic school or have been moved deeply by literature, art or beautiful architecture, it is likely that your life has been impacted by someone with a religious vocation.

Priests, nuns, religious sisters, brothers, monks—all share the unique call to give their lives totally to Christ, impacting the Church in a myriad of ways through their unique charisms, or gifts, and wide variety of ministries, apostolates and mission fields.

This Sunday, December 8, you will have the opportunity to give back to these men and women who have given so much. The Retirement Fund for Religious, a second collection which has been crucial in supporting religious communities for 38 years, will take place in parishes across the U.S.

As about 93-percent of religious congregations, both men and women, are underfunded for their retirement—meaning they do not currently have enough funds to ensure that their youngest member will have health care for the rest of their life—this special collection is more critical than ever before.

The Diocese of Phoenix is immensely blessed by the presence of 30 active communities of nuns and religious sisters, 23 communities of religious men and one hermit. Each community and individual who has said yes to their religious vocation multiplies the life and vibrance of the Church.

You may have encountered these religious men and women—many of whom are recognized instantly by their religious habits, while the presences of others are not as immediately obvious—in local Catholic schools, hospitals and health practices, Newman Centers and parishes around the Valley. But you may be less aware of the gifts and ministries of semi- and fully retired religious men and woman that continue to support the life of the local Church.

“We have no true motherhouses here in the Diocese of Pheonix, where the infirmed religious go when they are no longer able to take care of themselves,” shared Sr. Ginger Downey, OLVM, director of the Office of Consecrated Life for the Diocese of Phoenix. “But we do have dozens of retired religious men and women who have not reached that point yet, and they are very active in ministry and continue to share their presence and gifts with us here in the diocese.”

She is referring to people like Sr. Ann Marley, SSND, who entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1956 before serving as an elementary school teacher for decades across several states. Most recently she served in the Diocese of Phoenix since 1999, teaching at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic School in Phoenix.

Since retiring, Sr. Marley’s active and impactful ministry has not ended, but rather has shifted. She now spends numerous hours every week teaching American English to priests and religious sisters from other countries, sharing her gifts of music and art through a variety of outlets and fostering relationships with parish staff members and parishioners through intentional time spent together, including over meals.

“It’s about being in relationship, it’s about being present,” continued Sr. Downey. “In her retirement, Sr. Ann now has time to do things she wasn’t able to do when she was teaching all day, like slowing down and helping those in need by simply being present to them.

“You might not even realize that our retired priests, who have stepped back to some degree, are still very active as well. They are often at the big Reconciliation services that take places during Lent and Advent, they celebrate Mass and other sacraments and can stand in for pastors who may be out of town or have an emergency.”

Religious men and women continue to share their vibrant hearts and ministries well into retirement, and it is a “win-win” for religious and the local Church alike when retirement takes place for a time in the place of a religious man or woman’s last assignment.

“Religious who are already plugged in to ministry and the community can continue to stay engaged and active and connected, which helps them,” said Sr. Downey. “And they also continue to share their gifts and heart with the community and diocese in which they love to serve.”

With about 80-percent of religious men and women in the retirement age range, now is the time to support those who have given their lives in service to the Church and to pray for an increase in vocations to religious life.

“Religious life is a charism, it is a great gift,” said Sr. Downey, “that’s what this fund is all about—caring for our elderly as we continue to care for and support religious life as a whole.”

To make a gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious, visit www.dphx.org/special-collections/