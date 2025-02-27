Bishop John Dolan joined dozens of community members supporting the work to build a new Newman Center at Northern Arizona University Thursday morning at the Catholic Jacks Breakfast held at Paradise Valley Country Club.

The current building, built in 1967, was outgrown years ago, Fr. Matt Lowry, Chaplain at Holy Trinity Catholic Newman Center in Flagstaff, Ariz., said. Currently, so many students are growing in their faith, attending Mass and programing that Fr. Lowry said they have had to retrofit four spaces to serve as overflow sections to watch Mass on TV screens.

The conceptual plan includes a new two-story building to be constructed over a year and a half that will serve students for the next hundred years with a beautiful chapel, student gathering spaces, meeting space and a hall to host student meals and events.

Learn more about the plans and help support the work to form missionary disciples at NAU here: https://catholicjacks.org/buildingcampaign