St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Surprise, Ariz., began welcoming faithful to their new adoration chapel in May. The high ceilings, stained glass windows and alcoves brushed with gold leaf accent the focal point of the chapel: the true presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The consecrated host is displayed in a golden monstrance with a sunburst design, inviting each visitor into meditative silence and prayer.

The parish began in July 2000, with Fr. John Coleman celebrating Mass in a rented space supported by two modular buildings. By 2008, construction of a permanent church was completed, made up of a simple structure with concrete floors. As the community continued to grow, new improvements were made including permanent pews with kneelers, adding enough seating for nearly 1,800 worshipers. By the time Fr. Tahddeus McGuire arrived at the parish in 2021, additional construction was in progress for a new 44,000-square-foot parish center.

Included in the original plans was a dedicated perpetual adoration chapel.

Preparing hearts

Preparing a parish for perpetual adoration requires not only the construction of a chapel but properly preparing the hearts and minds of parishioners. Earlier this year, St. Clare hosted Fr. Declan Gibson, a well-respected retreat master who has helped establish perpetual adoration chapels both across the United States and abroad. After preaching at every weekend Mass, he led a two-day parish mission on the history and spiritual benefits of Eucharistic adoration.

The response was overwhelming.

Since perpetual adoration began on May 31, parishioners have committed to ensuring someone is always present before the Blessed Sacrament 24-hours a day, seven days a week. While the parish sought at least three committed adorers to be present each hour, many hours now have 10 or more participants. Additionally, more than 250 substitute adorers have signed up to cover any gaps. When a request for coverage is placed through scheduling software, it is often filled within minutes.

“The Eucharist allows us to remain in the grace of Christ’s sacrifice and fosters within us a deeper appreciation for the Holy Mass and the reception of Holy Communion,” Fr. McGuire said.

A sacred space

Upon entering the chapel, one of the most distinctive features is the hand-carved crucifix created by Mexican sacred artist Fernando Girón, whose work throughout the sacred space reflects months of collaboration with Fr. McGuire.

Seeking to portray Christ’s Passion as faithfully as possible, Fr. McGuire supplied the artist with a reproduction of the Shroud of Turin, believed by many to be to burial shroud of Jesus, and extensive theological and historical details. The resulting crucifix depicts the scourging of Christ with striking realism, including torn flesh and wounded knees, recalling His falls beneath the cross on the road to Calvary. The figure also includes a historically accurate crown of thorns and, above Christ’s head, the inscription, “Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews” in Hebrew, Greek and Latin, as described in John 19.

Additional artwork in the chapel includes an intricately carved golden altar screen, a statue of St. Joseph with the 12-year-old Jesus holding a scroll sealed with seven seals, from the book of Revelation, and a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary presenting the infant Jesus with open arms.

There is also a statue of St. Philomena. Fr. McGuire said he made a personal promise to display the young martyr in every parish where he serves. Now she faces the Blessed Sacrament, joining in perpetual adoration.

The chapel’s architecture holds special significance, too. Leftover tile from the church renovation was incorporated into the chapel floor, and matching pews and kneelers visually unite the two sacred spaces. The custom tile design features five deep-red medallions, recalling the five principal wounds of Christ and emphasizing the inseparable connection between His sacrifice on Calvary and His perpetual Eucharistic presence.

Profound impact

Fr. McGuire has been deeply moved by parishioner testimonies, sharing that the fruits of adoration have been profound in the first month and a half of perpetual adoration at the parish.

He shared that parishioners have spoken of experiences of profound peace while praying before the Eucharist, finding clarity in difficult decisions. Couples have shared that praying together has strengthened their marriages. Families have discovered a renewed unity and joy. Opportunities for fellowship have

also occurred among adorers who arrive and depart from their weekly adoration commitments around the same time.

“My prayer,” Fr. McGuire said, “is that this chapel becomes an incubator for vocations — to the priesthood, religious life, the permanent diaconate and holy matrimony.”

As the chapel now serves St. Clare parishioners around the clock, Fr. McGuire hopes it will become a destination for Catholics throughout the Diocese of Phoenix.

“We want everyone to know they are welcome,” he said. “Come make a pilgrimage. Spend time with our Lord. Experience His love and His divine mercy waiting for you in the Most Blessed Sacrament.”

Photos by Alyssa Greif, The Catholic Sun