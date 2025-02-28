“I can’t be quiet for more than 35 seconds at a time.”

These are the words of Sr. Mary Fidelis of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, who along with Sr. John Mark Maria, joined The Bishop’s Hour hosts Jennifer Ellis and Joyce Coronel to share tips for a deeper prayer life this Lent. And it all starts with silence.

“Part of it is the humility with which we approach silence,” shared Sr. Mary Fidelis. “That has so much spiritual potency… It’s essentially the Lord’s work. But, you know, we put forth our little effort and then He causes the growth.”

The Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration are contemplative nuns dedicated to Eucharistic Adoration in a spirit of reparative thanksgiving. They are a monastically enclosed community at the Our Lady of Solitude Monastery in Tonopah, Ariz., that came to the Diocese of Phoenix in May 2005.

To listen to the full episode, click here. (Conversation with the Poor Clares begins at 31:50)